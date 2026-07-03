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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
Gus Kenworthy Says His Miley Cyrus Romance Felt Like ‘Heated Rivalry’ in Real Life
Gus Kenworthy reflects on his past link to Miley Cyrus and how it mirrored the dynamics of ‘Heated Rivalry.’
Cheryl Thompson172 days ago
Style
Star Athletes Gus Kenworthy and Julia Marino Race in Prada’s Newest Ski Campaign
Watch freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy and snowboarder Julia Marino in Prada’s new fall and winter 2021 ski campaign. The champion athletes go head-to-head.
Isis Briones1689 days ago