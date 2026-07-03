Gus Kenworthy

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Gus Kenworthy of Great Britain looks on after completing a run in the Men's Ski Modified Superpipe Presented by Toyota during the Dew Tour Copper Mountain 2020 on February 09, 2020 in Copper Mountain, Colorado.
Pop Culture

Gus Kenworthy Says His Miley Cyrus Romance Felt Like ‘Heated Rivalry’ in Real Life

Gus Kenworthy reflects on his past link to Miley Cyrus and how it mirrored the dynamics of ‘Heated Rivalry.’

Cheryl Thompson172 days ago
Prada Gus Kenworthy Julia Marino
Style

Star Athletes Gus Kenworthy and Julia Marino Race in Prada’s Newest Ski Campaign

Watch freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy and snowboarder Julia Marino in Prada’s new fall and winter 2021 ski campaign. The champion athletes go head-to-head.

Isis Briones1689 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App