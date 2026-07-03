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Sports
Tim Duncan Named Assistant Coach for San Antonio Spurs
"It is only fitting, that after I served loyally for 19 years as Tim Duncan’s assistant, that he returns the favor," Popovich said.
Xavier Hamilton2552 days ago