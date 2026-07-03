U.S. men's national team and Chelsea star Christian Pulisic talks leaving Nike to sign to Puma, whether the U.S. will qualify for the World Cup, and sneakers.Matt Welty
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U.S. Soccer legend Alexi Lalas talks why it took too long for the U.S. Men's National Team to hire new coach Gregg Berhalter and Atlanta United's MLS Cup run.Matt Welty
From Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks winning the NBA Championship to the Dianna Russini scandal, these are the best sports moments of 2026. . . so far.Thomas Golianopoulos
The USMNT has won its first two matches at the 2026 World Cup. But they still have a way to go before they match the 2002 team. This is their story.Thomas Golianopoulos