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'Y: The Last Man' star Ashley Romans—aka Agent 355—talks her vision for Agent 355, how she picks her roles, and more heading into the second half of the seasonWilliam Goodman
Pop Culture
Exclusive: Ninja Talks New Graphic Novel 'Ninja: War for the Dominions,' Hollywood Aspirations
World-renowned streamer Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins talks his latest graphic novel, 'Ninja: War for the Dominions' (out May 18, 2021), his 'Free Guy' cameo, and more!Khal
For 25 years, Image Comics has brought sci-fi, fantasy, zombie apocalypses, and many more stories to their roster. A couple have already been adapted to the screen, like Spawn, but more are on the way. Here are the 20 Image Comics you should be reading.Victoria L. Johnson
Don't worry, only the OG 'Ghost in the Shell' is on this list.Khal