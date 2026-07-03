Graphic Novel

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Colin Kaepernick and family for news
Sports

Colin Kaepernick Recalls Getting Cornrows and Adoptive Mother Saying ‘You Look Like a Little Thug’

“I know my parents love me, but there were still very problematic things that I went through,” said Kaep, who just published a new book about his teen years.

taramhdvn1225 days ago
vince-staples
Pop Culture

Vince Staples Set to Release Graphic Novel 'Limbo Beach'

Vince Staples is teaming up with Z2 Comics to deliver his first graphic novel, 'Limbo Beach,' which is "equal parts 'Lord of the Flies' and 'The Warriors.'"

Jordan Rose1849 days ago
captain-underpants-spinoff-pulled-scholastic
Life

Scholastic Pulls 'Ook and Gluk' Book From ‘Captain Underpants’ Author Over 'Passive Racism'

The 2010 graphic novel 'The Adventures of Ook and Gluk,' a spin-off 'Captain Underpants,' is being pulled by its publisher over “passively racist imagery."

Abel Shifferaw1937 days ago
Cypress Hill: Tres Equis standard cover
Pop Culture

'Cypress Hill: Tres Equis' Graphic Novel Celebrates 30-Year Anniversary of Cypress Hill's Debut Album

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of Cypress Hill's self-titled debut album, the group linked with Z2 Comics for an amazing graphic novel. Pre-order today.

Khal1982 days ago
cudi
Music

Kid Cudi Fans Are Loving the 'Scott Pilgrim vs. the World' Sample in New Song "She Knows This"

'Man on the Moon III: The Chosen' has landed on Earth. "She Knows This," the fourth track, opens with a sample from 'Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.'

Trace William Cowen2044 days ago
Advertisement
'The Umbrella Academy' cast does a Q&A.
Pop Culture

'The Umbrella Academy' Renewed by Netflix for Third Season

According to reports, Netflix has renewed 'The Umbrella Academy' for a third season, with production set to begin for that season in February 2021.

Gavin Evans2075 days ago
akira
Pop Culture

There's a New 'Akira' on the Way From Creator Katsuhiro Otomo

Legendary manga artist and anime director Katsuhiro Otomo has just announced two new projects, and one of them involves a brand new 'Akira.'

Joe Price2569 days ago
Neil Gaiman
Pop Culture

Neil Gaiman's 'Sandman' Reportedly Being Adapted by Netflix With 'Batman v Superman' Writer

The works of Neil Gaiman are proving particularly popular right now as far as adaptations go.

Joe Price2573 days ago
Watchmen
Pop Culture

HBO's 'Watchmen' Series Debuts First Teaser Trailer

After a few brief glimpses, HBO has finally unveiled the first actual teaser trailer for their new 'Watchmen' series.

Joe Price2627 days ago
cobie smulders stumptown
Pop Culture

Cobie Smulders to Star in 'Stumptown' Pilot Based on the Graphic Novel

‘Avengers’ actress Cobie Smulders is set to star in the ABC pilot ‘Stumptown’ based on the graphic novel of the same name.

Jose Martinez2699 days ago
Advertisement
lakeith
Pop Culture

Lakeith Stanfield to Play 'Romeo and Juliet' Character Tybalt in 'Prince of Cats'

Legendary is bringing the graphic novel 'Prince of Cats' to life with star Lakeith Stanfield, who will play Tybalt in the 80s-set retelling of the Shakespeare classic.

Trace William Cowen2907 days ago
Anthony Bourdain
Pop Culture

Former DC Comics Editor Karen Berger Remembers Working With Anthony Bourdain and His Love for Comics

Anthony Bourdain had a deep love for comics. He even co-created a graphic novel series, Get Jiro!, for Vertigo Comics. In an essay, Vertigo's founder remembers Bourdain's comic book career.

Victoria L. Johnson2960 days ago
Damon Lindelof
Pop Culture

Damon Lindelof Says His 'Watchmen' Adaptation Will Be a 'Remix' of Original Graphic Novel

Damon Lindelof's 'Watchmen' will star Regina King.

juliarp2977 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

'Kick-Ass' Is Relaunching With a Black Woman as Its Hero

Mark Millar is reviving the 'Kick-Ass' series with a black woman as its hero.

Trace William Cowen3677 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App