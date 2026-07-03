Grafix

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Music

Sub Focus ft. Alex Clare - "Endorphins (Sub Focus vs. Fred V & Grafix Remix)"

This weekend, we heard Tommy Trash's huge remix of "Endorphins" by Sub Focus, and today Sub Focus has posted an updated, alternate version of this one. We'd just known this as the "DnB Edit" of "Endorphins," but now that we know it was Sub Focus linking up with Hospital boys Fred V and Grafix? Wow. It's just as amazing as when we first heard it, with the drumstep flavor at the second drop; it's just a huge remix of an already-huge tune. Should smash when this one drops on May 21.

khrisd4848 days ago
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Music

Fred V & Grafix - "Goggles"

See, this is what we're talking about! Taking their cue from classics like They Live and Chappelle's Show, Fred V and Grafix find some goggles and start roaming their city, seeing everyone's unmentionables. It's pretty light-hearted, and mirrors exactly what some of us androids would do if we found goggles that could let us see... everything. Although, truth be told, if we tweak a few bits in our programming, we could do this without the need of fancy goggles.

khrisd4876 days ago

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