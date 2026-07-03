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Goose
Music

51-Year-Old Man Dies After Falling From Upper Level at Goose Concert in Madison Square Garden

The Connecticut jam band continued its full 16-song set, apparently unaware of the tragedy, and posted condolences the next morning on Instagram.

Trey Alston26 days ago

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