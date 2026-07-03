Complex sat down with GOOSE in the famed Motorbass Studios in Paris to discuss the new album, how it connects to previous albums, and the mythos that shaped it.James Keith
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From Kith Spring 2024 to KidSuper x Canada Goose, here is a closer look at all of this week's best style releases.Mike DeStefano
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is looking at his new role with Canada Goose as a chance to get more hands-on with style: "We also have some special things in the works that will showcase my vision in the fashion space."Erik Leijon
Sports
Canada Goose And Giants Of Africa Celebrate 20 Years Of Critical Work With Limited-Edition Reimagined Crofton Vest
Canada Goose and Giants of Africa have collaborated on a limited-edition Crofton Vest with 100 per cent of the proceeds from sales going back to Giants of Africa.Erik Leijon