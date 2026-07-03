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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
‘God’s Of Egypt’ Star Chadwick Boseman Agrees With ‘Whitewashing’ Criticisms
You know the film’s got some major issues when one of the cast members is already calling bulls*** on your film.
Jerry Gadiano3873 days ago