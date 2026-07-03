Gitman Vintage

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Latest Stories

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END Clothing and Gitman Vintage Drop a Line of Holiday-Themed Shirts You'll Actually Want to Wear

END Clothing connected with Gitman Vintage to drop the "Christmas Collection" with holiday-themed shirts.

Cameron Wolf4239 days ago
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East Dane's Anniversary Collection Features Exclusive Items From Your Favorite Designers

East Dane put together an anniversary collection featuring special items from Patrick Evrell, Gitman Vintage, Golden Bear, and more.

Cameron Wolf4314 days ago
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Gitman Brothers and Opening Ceremony Have You Covered for Button-Down Shirts for Fall

Opening Ceremony and Gitman Brothers are at it again with the release of these new button-down shirts for fall.

Emily Oberg4379 days ago
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Need Supply Co. Checks Out What Goes On Inside Gitman Vintage's Factory (Video)

There's some fun behind making a classic shirt.

Teofilo Killip4599 days ago
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Très Bien and Gitman Vintage's Shirt Collaboration Gets Real Funky

Check out the large polka dots prints and horse pattens.

Teofilo Killip4627 days ago
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Gitman Vintage Print Shirts Now on Sale at Très Bien

Includes the exclusive tiger print camo made especially for the shop.

Teofilo Killip4939 days ago
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Flannel Gets Some Balls Thanks to Gitman Vintage

A look at the label's Bolivian Snow Balls Flannel

Jian DeLeon4999 days ago
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You Need This: Gitman Vintage Peruvian Print Button-Down Shirt

Everyone needs a shirt with alpacas.

Matt Welty5033 days ago
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This Gitman Vintage x Très Bien Shirt Uses Both Tiger Stripe Camo and Leopard Print

Your shirting choices just got a little crazier.

Teofilo Killip5049 days ago
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Gitman Vintage Drops New Printed Shirts for Fall/Winter 2012

Add these patterns to your closet.

Karizza Sanchez5126 days ago

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