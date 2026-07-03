Latest Stories
Researchers Say the Largest Flying Creature in History Had a Neck Longer Than a Giraffe’s
Researchers from England's Portsmouth University say the azhdarchid pterosaur, the largest flying creature to ever exist, had a neck longer than a giraffe's.
Giraffes Are Going Extinct at a Ridiculously Alarming Rate
Giraffes are now rarer than elephants as the giraffe population has declined by 40 percent over the last 30 years.
Premiere: Listen to Giraffage and Slow Magic's "So Cute!"
You can catch Slow Magic and Giraffage on tour together this fall.
Fool's Gold Celebrates 2014 Draft Picks With New BitTorrent Bundle
Over the last few months, Fool's Gold has been announcing a number of signings to their imprint, including forthcoming releases from DJ Hoodboi, Salva
Listen to Two New Remixes of Porter Robinson Tracks
I've tried to steer clear of the remixes of Porter Robinson's latest singles. There's something special about worlds, and I like to think that I'm keeping it consistent with Porter's thought process by not straying to far from what he's officially releasing (or co-signing). He already dropped Arty's remix of "Lionhearted," but there's something about these two new remixes that I'm all about.
R. Kelly - "Ignition Remix (Giraffage Remix)"
Remixing R. Kelly isn't an easy task. But the guy supporting Porter Robinson's upcoming massive tour should be up to the task. Giraffage was up to t
Mapei Drops EP for "Don't Wait" Featuring Remixes From Kingdom, Giraffage
For just a little over the past five months, one of your favorite blogger, indie tastemaker or underground bass music-friendly DJs favorite songs has
Branchez and Giraffage are Going on Tour
Two producers that receive forever love on DAD are Branchez and Giraffage. There's something about their singular, forward-thinking approach to music
Mapei - "Don't Wait (Giraffage Remix)"
Mapei's "Don't Wait" was the best song to come out in 2013. Whatever you want to throw at me as an alternative, I'll tell you that you're wrong. Sor
Giraffage Remixed The-Dream's "Love Hate" Album in Its Entirety, and It's Incredible
Giraffage has been raw for a minute. I saw him play when his name was still gaining traction at a warehouse party in Brooklyn, and he did a good job but was a bit rough around the edges. I saw him play half a year later at Low End Theory in Los Angeles, and he demolished the place. His posi-vibe bass music is unlike most, and his skill as a DJ has caught up to his abilities as a producer.
The Best Remixes of the Week
One of the best parts of a holiday weekend are the gigs we go see. Why? DJs bring their A+ game, and hit us with a batch of goodies, including remixes of cuts we know, reinterpreted for the right now. Being that we're in the middle of a long holiday weekend, we need something left of the norm. Thankfully, some of our favorite producers sorted out gems for us this holiday season.
Miley Cyrus - "Party In The USA (Giraffage Remix)"
Today's Miley Cyrus has less hair, and it's platinum blonde. She's twerking and not in her "pop" zone. Giraffage, for his July 4 show at San Francisco's The Rickshaw Shop, put together this special rework of her "Party in the USA," giving it a melodic, hi-hat soaked reworking. Love how the original mentions Jay-Z, and everyone has a Jay-Z song on today (well, assuming they could download the app). In any case, fucks with this now before it's gone.