Gerard Joseph

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killy-pyro
Music

KILLY Drops New Track "PYRO": 'I’m Returning With a Vengeance'

The Toronto rapper returns with a music video for his first new music of 2021. He says he's preparing a new mixtape, due for release this spring.

Alex Nino Gheciu1939 days ago

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