Starring in Den of Thieves, 50 Cent talks about his role in the film and working with Gerard Butler. He also takes time out to discuss what he would have changed on Eminem's latest album and shared his thoughts on Jay Z's 4:44 and artists like Lil Pump.Daniel Barna
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When celebrities wanna do it, it doesn't matter where they are. Here's the weirdest places the stars have done it.Andrew Gruttadaro
Unfortunate Playing for Keeps star Gerard Butler isn't the only Hollywood player who's figuratively killing himself.MattBarone
There hasn't been a horrible thing invented that white folks can't save you from.MattBarone