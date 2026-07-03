George Eve

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George Eve
Music

Premiere: George Eve Hints At Debut EP With Light-Hearted Indie Pop Number “Gates”

Two years ago, rising singer-songwriter George Eve made his first steps into music with a trio of songs he created with Rex Orange County collaborator Ben Bapti

James Keith1948 days ago

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