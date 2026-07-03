A new monthly column from Complex UK’s EIC, Joseph ‘JP’ Patterson.Joseph JP Patterson
Featured
All additives, all preservatives. Remixes make the meal last longer, or introduce you to new herbs and spices. This week, we have a plethora of dishes to provide for you. Some are quick niblets, others are three course meals. Whatever your preference or flavor, we've got you... as per usual.khrisd
The electronic dance music scene revolves around the DJ; there's no way around that. It's the DJ who educates the people in the crowd, giving them thejakel
The world of EDM music videos has always incorporated animation, from random, computer-generated shapes morphing in and out to the beat to more expansjakel