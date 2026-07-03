As the UFC prepares for its Freedom 250 card at the White House, here are the 20 greatest bouts in the promotion's history.R.M. Schneiderman
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A countdown of the 50 most brutal MMA knockouts ever.Gavin Evans
If athletes didn't have to talk to the media, let's face it, they wouldn't. But these are a few moments we're so glad they did. We know why you're here.Dria Roland
Take a look at the best MMA fighters by weight class in the UFC, from flyweight all the way up to the big boys at heavyweight.MrFRodgers