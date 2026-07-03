French Express

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If we want to let producers be producers, we need to have proper labels to support them. And while we know that the big labels in EDM are out there pu
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Jonas Rathsman Skepparkrans
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Jonas Rathsman - "Skepparkrans"

House music might have been born in Chicago and it’s definitely now a global phenomenon, but there are simply some locales that put out a proportionately higher quantity of quality. Sweden is one of those spots. Though they’ve historically been more known for their sugary sweet take on pop-infused progressive house a la the likes of Avicii, Alesso, and bits of Eric Prydz, that’s definitely only the “typical.”

jakel4379 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Moon Boots - "Whatever You Need"

So I get shit from time to time from my fellow DAD staff members for giving backward compliments to artists and tunes, basically trashing the genre or

brenttactic4425 days ago
lane 8
Music

Lane 8 - "How I Feel"

French Express have proven themselves valiant knights since their inception in 2008, with Perseus at their helm and a templar of talented producers to

lolod4591 days ago

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