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Latest Stories
Music
Meet Freddie Wahter, the Toronto Artist Making Space for BIPOC Creatives
We chat with the artist and owner of Wahter Studio about BIPOC representation and the need for the current cultural shift happening at the moment.
Brian Capitao1961 days ago