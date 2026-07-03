Freddie Wahter

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Freddie Wahter and Nav
Music

Meet Freddie Wahter, the Toronto Artist Making Space for BIPOC Creatives

We chat with the artist and owner of Wahter Studio about BIPOC representation and the need for the current cultural shift happening at the moment.

Brian Capitao1961 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App