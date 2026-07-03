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Latest Stories
Sports
Former NFL Player Fred Smoot Talked Peyton Manning/HGH and Tried to Steer Clear of Sex Boat Questions in Reddit AMA
"That sh*t was like 10 years ago."
Gavin Evans3844 days ago
Sports
Former NFL Player Fred Smoot Reveals the Best Perk of Pro Football Facilities: "Probably the Blowjob Girl"
Fred Smoot DGAF!
Chris Yuscavage4036 days ago