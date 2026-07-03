Featured
A look back at the Godfather of House Music’s incomparable catalogue.Cedar Pasori
With so much time being spent trying to put people onto what's popping NOW in the electronic music scene, it can be hard for newcomers to understand the roots of the varying genres under the EDM umbrella. Getting upset with today's fans for having no real knowledge of the past four decades of electronic music can be troubling, too. Don't humiliate them, educate them. That's where DAD comes in.khrisd
As we all know, the dance music community (and DJ culture in general) lost a legend with the passing of Frankie Knuckles at 59 years of age. We put tokhrisd