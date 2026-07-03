Frankie Knuckles

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With so much time being spent trying to put people onto what's popping NOW in the electronic music scene, it can be hard for newcomers to understand the roots of the varying genres under the EDM umbrella. Getting upset with today's fans for having no real knowledge of the past four decades of electronic music can be troubling, too. Don't humiliate them, educate them. That's where DAD comes in.
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The City of Chicago is Planning a Frankie Knuckles Tribute Party on June 3

It looks like the City of Chicago will be helping pay tribute to the Godfather of House Music Frankie Knuckles with a special three-hour tribute party

khrisd4438 days ago
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Barack Obama Penned a Letter to Frankie Knuckles' Family

Recently, there was a memorial service held for the memory of the late, great, legendary Frankie Knuckles, which included a letter penned by President Barack Obama and the First Lady, Michelle. It's brief, but shows the impact of this legendary figure, where our nation's leader can take the time out to collect some thoughts about a fellow Chicagoan at this time.

khrisd4469 days ago
frankie knuckles guetta tribute
Music

David Guetta Recently Paid Tribute to Frankie Knuckles in Chicago

During a recent show at Chicago's Aragon Ballroom, David Guetta took time out to pay tribute to the late Frankie Knuckles with a special graphic. He speaks briefly about getting into DJing at the age of 14, and how house music changed his life. He takes it back with his selection, and while we're not sure if this situation was ever resolved, it's great to see Guetta pay his respect.

khrisd4483 days ago
frankie knuckles your love
Music

Trax Records Releases Statement in Wake of Campaing to Get Frankie Knuckles' "Your Love" #1

One of the tributes people are trying to coordinate is getting Frankie Knuckles' classic "Your Love" to hit #1 on the charts. Easy enough, right? With

khrisd4489 days ago
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BBC Radio 1Xtra to Broadcast Frankie Knuckles' 2000 Essential Mix This Friday

This is beautiful. As the dance music community continues to celebrate the life of Frankie Knuckles, Radio 1 is doing something special. Frankie's 200

khrisd4489 days ago
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IN MEMORIAM: Frankie Knuckles, 1955-2014

The Jungle Brothers once wanted us to hear "house music all night long." Well, Frankie Knuckles passed last night. Now, we should all want to hear hou

marcuskdowling4490 days ago
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Music

Frankie Knuckles Has Reportedly Passed Away

While we don't have official confirmation on this, word from David Morales, DJ Deeon, Paul Johnson, and 5 Magazine is that Frankie Knuckles, the Gramm

khrisd4491 days ago
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Trax Records to Release 16-Disc "Traxbox" Set

Trax will be releasing a 16-disc box called the Traxbox, a set commemorating the first 75 releases from their iconic label; all 200 songs in the set were released between 1985 and 1989. For $120, you get eight CDs of A-sides and eight CDs of B-sides, plus a booklet filled with liner notes from Bill Brewster, who is known to be the walking encyclopedia for dance music. The (LONG) tracklisting is below, and it will be released on October 8.

jeremy-howard4703 days ago
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Did Frankie Knuckles Call David Guetta a "Milli Vanilli" Pop Star After Being Trolled?

Just when you thought you understood how these Internets work, something as epic as this reaction to an obvious troll goes down. Or maybe Frankie Knuckles was just looking for a reason to go in on David Guetta. We're not sure, but let's look at the facts.

khrisd4739 days ago
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The Best Mixes of the Week

Extra long weekends mean more time for mixes. This week was solid on the free mix front... so solid that we've got a deluxe edition of The Best Mixes of the Week. You'll see - fill in that extra 24 hours of free time with these delicious, grilled-to-perfection sets.

khrisd4800 days ago
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Download Frankie Knuckles' FADER Guest Mix

Recently, we spent an afternoon rocking to Frankie Knuckles' Boiler Room NYC set from April. He's a certified legend, and it's great to see The FADER recognize him, giving him a dope interview AND a sick set. He speaks on how he got into DJing, when he realized he was a good producer, and the perception of his music being "gay" or speaking to a gay audience. Check out the interview while rocking to the mix down below, which features a number of exclusives.

khrisd4805 days ago

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