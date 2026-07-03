There's no better time than the present to revisit some of the best hip-hop music from back in the day.Adam Aziz
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A look back at the Godfather of House Music’s incomparable catalogue.Cedar Pasori
With so much time being spent trying to put people onto what's popping NOW in the electronic music scene, it can be hard for newcomers to understand the roots of the varying genres under the EDM umbrella. Getting upset with today's fans for having no real knowledge of the past four decades of electronic music can be troubling, too. Don't humiliate them, educate them. That's where DAD comes in.khrisd