Frank Grillo

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Hulu Boss Level Promo Post
Pop Culture

Complex Hosts Virtual Premiere and Q&A for Hulu’s New Action Film ‘Boss Level’

Complex hosted the virtual premiere of Hulu's 'Boss Level' action film starring Frank Grillo with surprise guest, Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski.

Brandon Constantine1961 days ago
Frank Grillo and Anthony Mackie in Netflix's 'Point Blank'
Pop Culture

Exclusive: Watch the Official Trailer for Netflix's Action-Packed Thriller 'Point Blank'

Anthony Mackie and Frank Grillo are forced to team-up in this action-packed Netflix flick 'Point Blank.'

Khal2584 days ago

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