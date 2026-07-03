Miami Art Basel 2023 kicks off this weekend. Consider checking out these events near the convention center when you're in town.Lei Takanashi
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Coming to terms with the giant.Babak Bryan
The UK rapper—who just released his new album, 'Terrified '—has gotten approval from Frank Ocean, Drake, and even Timothée Chalamet.Antonio Johri
The modular Dune couch—created in 1968 by the late French furniture designer Pierre Paulin—has become a modern-day “it” piece, resurrected by his son and propelled by co-signs from Frank Ocean and other influential celebrities.YJ Lee