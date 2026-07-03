Frank Bruno

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Frank Bruno Wants to Make a Comeback at 54-Years-Old and He's Already Talking up a Fight with Anthony Joshua

Less than a week after Frank Bruno unveiled his champion-like physique to the world, he's revealed that he'd like to make a real return to the ring.

Corey Pellatt3819 days ago

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