The new shows follow HOV's headlines-dominating Roots Picnic performance.Trace William Cowen
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Ye's SoFi shows proved successful, but outside the States, the artist's live comeback plans have proven far more tenuous.Trace William Cowen
Soccer superpowers like Brazil, France, and Argentina are on upset alert after the reveal of the 2026 World Cup drawJamie Barton
Mimi The Music Blogger flew out to Paris for Les Flammes’ 2025 award show ceremony—the only one in the country that gives a spotlight to Black music artists—and got to talk to one of its founders, Tom Brunet.Minou Itseli