Fran Tirado

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Pop Culture

Fran Tirado On Defining Pride For Queer and Trans Communities

Writer, producer, and creator Fran Tirado talks about the importance of defining Pride for ourselves and why we must center Black trans women in our communities

Wear Your Voice1836 days ago

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