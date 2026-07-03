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FOXTROTT
Music

Premiere: Foxtrott Soundtracks Her Spiritual Renewal With Nine-Track Collection "Meditations I-II-III"

Intricate musicianship, powerful vocal performances and an overarching vision that can't be denied.

James Keith2844 days ago

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