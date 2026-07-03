Featured
From the new season of 'Dave' to the Ben Affleck-directed 'Air,' here is a complete guide to this week’s best movie and TV releases you need to watch.Karla Rodriguez
Pop Culture
'DAVE' Star GaTa Talks Getting Props From Leonardo DiCaprio, Season 2, and His Acting Future
GaTa, star of Lil Dicky's FXX series 'DAVE', talks getting props from Leonardo DiCaprio, being himself on camera, and his future as an actor.Khal
The notorious killer operated under the Zodiac pseudonym, terrorizing Northern California during the 1960s and inspiring a range of books and movies.Trace William Cowen