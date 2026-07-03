Latest Stories
Foursquare's New App Makes Stalking Your Friends Even Easier
Foursquare is launching the first of two new apps today.
Foursquare Founder's Wife Was Caught With a Fake Bib So She Could Run in the Boston Marathon
A woman had the number to her bib copied by Foursquare founder Dennis Crowley for his wife to run in the Boston Marathon.
Experience NYC in One Day, Based on Foursquare Check-Ins
Amazing.
Foursquare Releases Time Machine, Awesome New Way to Look at All of Your Check-Ins
The more check-ins you have, the better.
Foursquare Is Making Changes to Its Privacy Policy
Starts January 28.
25 Ways to Eat for Free in NYC
Who said nothing good comes free?
Foursquare Brings Local Search to the Masses
More than just check-ins.
Mars Rover Curiosity is Now on Foursquare
"One check-in closer to being Mayor of Mars."
Foursquare Lets Small Businesses Send Offers and Updates to Local Followers
Keep up with your favorite businesses.
Foursquare's Amazing NYC Office
As if the offices of the groundbreaking app could be anything but innovative.
Foursquare Co-founder Is Leaving The Company
Naveen Selvadurai is checking out.
Every 60 Seconds Two Million People Watch Online Porn, 2,100 Check In On Foursquare
And other stats about consumer behavior.
Man Maps History of Rap's Greats Using Foursquare
Paul Rayment is using the location-based service to map the history of rap's greatest protagonists.
Foursquare to Release Their Code Publicly Today
A gold rush of new apps could be triggered.