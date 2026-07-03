Football Manager

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Sports

Sky Sports Are Using Football Manager to Analyse Players

Sky Sports seem to have taken a new direction with their in depth analysis.

Jack Stanley4002 days ago
Sports

A Guy Simulated the next 1,000 Seasons in Football Manager: Burnley Are Dominant, Chelsea Only Win the League Once

Arsenal, Burnley, Barnsley, Southend and Rotherham all won the title over 50 times.

Wil Jones4002 days ago
Sports

Playing 'Football Manager' Could Become Part of PE Homework in British Schools

Assigning 'Football Manager 2015' as PE homework could be the most contradictory thing any school has ever done.

Corey Pellatt4254 days ago

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