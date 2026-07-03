Meet the Man Who Created 'Football Manager': Miles Jacobson Tells Us How He's Changing the Beautiful Game
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Miles Jacobson might be the most powerful man in digital football and thanks to Football Manager, his influence is growing on the pitch too.John Robertson
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Ruud Van Nistlerooy On Playing With Ronaldo, Never Winning the Champions League, and His Best Ever Goal
We spent some time with Ruud on the first two legs of UEFA and Heineken’s Champion The Trophy tour to talk about some of football’s biggest questions.Jack Stanley
How high has Lionel Messi climbed on the list of the best footballers at this summer's World Cup?Thomas Golianopoulos
The 2026 FIFA World Cup is a 48-team international soccer tournament hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.Mark Elibert