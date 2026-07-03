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The Best Remixes of the Week
What can we say? A solid batch of reworked tunes came across the DAD news desk this week, including a handful that you can actually purchase next week
Drumsound & Bassline Smith ft. Fleur - “One In A Million”
Were you itching to see Fleur riding a bike while singing? In the official clip for Drumsound & Bassline Smith's anthemic "One In A Million," that's exactly what goes down. Well, that interspersed with a group of guys playing some pick-up basketball. Not necessarily the image we had for this track, but that's what we get for getting hype over an obvious banger.
Drumsound & Bassline Smith ft. Fleur - "One In A Million"
Drumsound & Bassline Smith are a great crew. They run Technique, which has been churning out bangers for over a decade now, but them as producers? Whe
The Best Remixes of the Week
We're back at it with this week's best remixes. We've got a wide range of sounds, with some big artists: TNGHT, Zed Bias, Bassnectar, Traxman, Skream, Friction, and plenty of others. The remix game is live and in full effect this year.