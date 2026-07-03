Flea

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Flea playing a trumpet outdoors; Frank Ocean with green hair holding a matching green-faced doll at a formal event.
Music

Frank Ocean's Modern Classic "Thinkin Bout You" Reimagined by Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea

Flea’s instrumental version of the Ocean classic will appear on his new album 'Honora,' out next month.

Trace William Cowen158 days ago

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