Featured
With no hook and over five minutes of rapping, Pooh Shiesty’s "FDO" has become one of the surprising hit songs of 2026. Here is the story of how the song came about.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
From Gucci Mane’s 2009 “First Day Out” to Kodak Black’s version in 2017, here is a ranking of the best “First Day Out” songs.Kemet High
Playboi Carti, Kai Cenat, and more were amongst the celebrities debuting new jewelry in March 2025. Whose was the best?Mike DeStefano
Music
Tee Grizzley on Going Bar-For-Bar With J. Cole, Working With Future, and His Upcoming Album ‘Post Traumatic’
'Post Traumatic' is set to drop this Friday.Jordan Rose