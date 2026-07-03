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lebron james on new episode of 'the shop.'
Sports

LeBron Reveals Warriors Are the Remaining Playoff Team He’d Want to Play Alongside in Exclusive ‘The Shop’ Trailer

Watch a trailer for the forthcoming 'The Shop' episode—which will feature Don Lemon, Amy Schumer, Fat Joe, Maverick Carter, and Paul Rivera—here.

Abel Shifferaw1502 days ago
Drake carries the Larry O'Brien NBA Championship Trophy
Music

Drake Didn't Travel to Oakland Due to Security Issues

He was urged not to take chances during the NBA Finals.

Xavier Hamilton2590 days ago
Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors
Sports

Kevin Durant Reportedly 'Just Isn't Ready' to Return to Action

The Kevin Durant era in the Bay might be coming to a close.

Xavier Hamilton2597 days ago
LeBron James #23 and the Cleveland Cavaliers
Sports

Steph Curry Thinks He's the Reason Golden State Lost the 2016 Finals

Curry reflected on the Warriors' collapse during the 2016 NBA Finals. 

Xavier Hamilton2601 days ago
NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal attends the grand opening of Shaquille's At L.A. Live
Sports

Shaq Thinks Drake's Sideline Antics Are a Smart Business Move

The Hall of Famer gave the rapper his stamp of approval.

Xavier Hamilton2601 days ago
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Kevin Durant warms up before Game Five of the Western Conference Semifinals.
Sports

Kevin Durant Expected to Return From Calf Injury Midway Through NBA Finals

Durant also appeared on the NBA Finals edition of Jimmy Kimmel's Mean Tweets.

BJosephs2605 days ago
DeMarcus Cousins #0 of the Golden State Warriors looks on
Sports

Draymond Green Says Demarcus Cousins Playing in Finals Is Like Dropping a Kid 'in the Hood'

Green's sentiments come after Cousins made it clear that he wants to be a part of the championship series.

Xavier Hamilton2607 days ago
Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard
Sports

Most of America Wants to See the Raptors Beat Golden State

Almost all of the United States, Canada, and Drake will be praying for the Warriors' downfall.

Xavier Hamilton2607 days ago
Steve Kerr speaks with media after Western Conference Finals Game Four win
Sports

Steve Kerr Makes "Hotline Bling" Joke When Asked About Drake's Courtside Antics

"I'm not worried about Drake," the Golden State Warriors head coach said.

Jose Martinez2608 days ago
Draymond Green and Drake talk after the game.
Sports

Draymond Green Talks Dealing With Courtside Drake If Raptors Make It to Finals

Draymond could care less about Drake being on his worst behavior.

Jose Martinez2612 days ago
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andre iguodala
Sports

Andre Iguodala Might Play in the 2018 NBA Finals After All

The Warriors have been without Andre Iguodala for quite some time as he has dealt with a bone bruise in his left knee. However, over the last few days, Iguodala has been making progress, signaling that his return could be on the horizon.

Jose Martinez2965 days ago
Doris Burke interviews LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Sports

LeBron James on Kyrie Irving Trade: 'It Was Just Bad Timing for Our Team'

James tried to stop the Kyrie Irving trade.

Aaron C. Mansfield2970 days ago
This is a picture of Clint Capela.
Sports

Houston's Clint Capela Says Rockets Are "Better" Than The Golden State Warriors

Rockets center Clint Capela declared Houston to be "better than" the Warriors after their win on Saturday night.

Gavin Evans3099 days ago

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