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Latest Stories
Music
Premiere: West London's Ava Zarate Showcases Her "Psych Soul-Inspired Pop" Sound On 'What I Think Of You' EP
Added to that airy mix are delicate touches of bossa nova, jazz and just a hint of blues as she explores themes of heartbreak and lost love.
James Keith1991 days ago