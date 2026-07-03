Felix Cartal

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Premiere: Watch Felix Cartal’s “With You” Video

Here’s the soundtrack to your end-of-summer roadtrip.

Aaron Zorgel4022 days ago
felix cartal new scene cover
Music

Felix Cartal - "New Scene (Lucky Date x Felix Cartal Remix)"

"New Scene" first appeared on Canadian electro house producer Felix Cartal's EP, Past, Present, and Felix, released a few months ago on EDM wild child

lolod4620 days ago
past present felix
Music

Felix Cartal ft. Ofelia - "New Scene"

August is shaping up to kick off to a great start, and Felix Cartal's Past Present Felix EP on Dim Mak is helping the first full week really be someth

khrisd4732 days ago
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Music

Felix Cartal ft. Koko LaRoo - "Young Love"

This video is what we were expecting when we first heard Felix Cartal's "Young Love," but we like what they did here. It's good to see grown adults having water balloon fights. It's summertime, live a little. And hell, some of those heated battles can make lovers out of enemies. Soldier on. "Young Love" is taken from Felix's forthcoming Past Present Felix EP, which Dim Mak releases on August 6.

khrisd4740 days ago
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Music

Felix Cartal ft. Koko LaRoo - "Young Love"

Felix Cartale's next single is dropping at the perfect time, with the perfect title. "Young Love" sounds like some kind of summer puppy love anthem. Maybe it's the pianos. Or Koko LaRoo's vocals... or the combination of the two. Whatever it is, this one will be the soundtrack to those moonlit strolls to nowhere in particular, just you and your shorty. You can grab "Young Love" via Dim Mak on July 2.

khrisd4766 days ago
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Zedd - "Clarity (Felix Cartal Remix)"

Yup, that makes three official remixes of Zedd's "Clarity" that have hit in four days. Brillz brought it into the trap, while Tiesto went to the main room; Felix Cartal is next up, and he comes in hard with this one. He makes good use of FOxes' vocal, but this one is like the darker stepbrother to the original. Too heavy. This will drop on February 12 via the "Clarity" Remixes EP as well. This will be a monster.

khrisd4911 days ago

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