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Julia Fox with short blonde hair, tank top that says "CONTROVERSIAL MUSE," speaking into a microphone while sitting on a couch
Pop Culture

Julia Fox Calls Kanye West Relationship a ‘Blessing’ But Says She Is Her Own Muse

The actress and model opened up about how her relationship with Ye helped he regain control over her image and career.

Alex Ocho767 days ago

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