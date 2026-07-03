Fall 2019

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Latest Stories

October Weather
Life

Cities Across the U.S. Are Breaking October Temperature Records

With the arrival of October, people across the United States hoping for sweater weather are being severely disappointed—and alarmed.

Joe Price2481 days ago
Verdy Unveils Heart Filled Fall 2019 Girls Don't Cry Collection
Style

Verdy Drops the Lookbook for Girls Don't Cry Fall 2019 Collection

The range will launch this Thursday.

Joshua Espinoza2495 days ago

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