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Latest Stories

Pamela Anderson with long blonde hair stands in front of a movie poster. The background features a cityscape and a performer.
Pop Culture

Pamela Anderson on Going Makeup-Free: ‘I Just Want to Be Me’

The iconic actress began her au natural journey in 2023 after attending Paris Fashion Week.

Alex Ocho584 days ago
4 Day Workweek Brings No Loss of Productivity, Companies in Experiment Say
Life

Extensive 4-Day Workweek Trial Shows No Drop in Productivity

More than 70 UK firms are participating in the six-month pilot program, which kicked off in June and gives over 33,000 employees a paid day off every week.

Joshua Espinoza1395 days ago
Neuralink image for animal abuse claims story
Life

Elon Musk’s Neuralink Brain Chip Company Accused of Animal Abuse, Subjecting Monkeys to ‘Crude Experiments’

Elon Musk's brain chip company Neuralink, which aims to allow humans to control devices via brainwaves, is now facing serious animal abuse claims.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1613 days ago
Condensation droplets are seen on a window on January 16, 2014 in Irsee, Germany.
Life

Scientists Figure Out How to Transform Water Into Metal

Researchers were able to avoid the typical explosive reaction between water and metal, and briefly show a droplet transform into a metallic state.

Jose Martinez1815 days ago
jobs
Life

Steve Jobs’ 1973 Job Application Hits NFT Market in Auction Pitting Digital Against Physical

The format of the auction of the famous Steve Jobs document was designed to test the idea that value has shifted away from physical to digital.

Trace William Cowen1824 days ago
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monkey
Life

Scientists Create First Part-Human, Part-Monkey Embryos

The experiment, which has raised ethics concerns, was done with the intention finding new ways to produce organs for organs for those in need of transplants.

Brenton Blanchet1919 days ago
Fermilab and Robert R. Wilson's "Acqua Alle Funi" sculpture.
Life

Discovery of New Particle May Break Laws of Physics

Physicists have discovered increasingly strong evidence that suggests a subatomic particle known as muon disobeys the known laws of physics.

Jose Martinez1927 days ago
Money
Life

Here's What Happened When People Got $500 a Month With No Strings Attached for Two Years

Researchers found the guaranteed income program in Stockton, California, led to higher employment and lower rates of anxiety and depression among recipients.

Joshua Espinoza1963 days ago
Test persons of a large scale experiment
Life

One German Concert Experiment Indicates 'Low to Very Low' Risk of Contracting COVID-19 at an Indoor Show

The team enlisted 1,400 COVID-free volunteers to watch German pop singer Tim Bendzko perform for 10 hours at Quarterback Immobilien Arena for the study.

Xavier Hamilton2083 days ago
sanitize
Life

Watch Black Light Experiment Show How Easily Virus Spreads at Restaurant

A black light experiment depicted in a viral video from Japan's NHK public broadcasting organization shows just how widely and quickly germs can spread.

Trace William Cowen2257 days ago
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blue ivy
Pop Culture

Blue Ivy Teaches the Importance of Washing Your Hands with DIY Experiment

Blue Ivy has been having some fun with experiments during the nationwide lockdown.

tara mahadevan2282 days ago
An alligator on the 18th green during the final round of the Zurich Classic
Life

Scientists Give Alligators Ketamine and Headphones to Learn About Dinosaur Hearing

Scientists have imagined Jurassic Park as an unruly rave by giving alligators headphones and a dosage of Special K in hopes to better understand dino hearing.

Xavier Hamilton2678 days ago
music 1
Music

Ones To Watch: 10 British Singers Keeping R&B/Soul Exciting

2016 is theirs for the taking.

Nathan Miller3849 days ago

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