Latest Stories
Pamela Anderson on Going Makeup-Free: ‘I Just Want to Be Me’
The iconic actress began her au natural journey in 2023 after attending Paris Fashion Week.
Extensive 4-Day Workweek Trial Shows No Drop in Productivity
More than 70 UK firms are participating in the six-month pilot program, which kicked off in June and gives over 33,000 employees a paid day off every week.
Elon Musk’s Neuralink Brain Chip Company Accused of Animal Abuse, Subjecting Monkeys to ‘Crude Experiments’
Elon Musk's brain chip company Neuralink, which aims to allow humans to control devices via brainwaves, is now facing serious animal abuse claims.
Scientists Figure Out How to Transform Water Into Metal
Researchers were able to avoid the typical explosive reaction between water and metal, and briefly show a droplet transform into a metallic state.
Steve Jobs’ 1973 Job Application Hits NFT Market in Auction Pitting Digital Against Physical
The format of the auction of the famous Steve Jobs document was designed to test the idea that value has shifted away from physical to digital.
Scientists Create First Part-Human, Part-Monkey Embryos
The experiment, which has raised ethics concerns, was done with the intention finding new ways to produce organs for organs for those in need of transplants.
Discovery of New Particle May Break Laws of Physics
Physicists have discovered increasingly strong evidence that suggests a subatomic particle known as muon disobeys the known laws of physics.
Here's What Happened When People Got $500 a Month With No Strings Attached for Two Years
Researchers found the guaranteed income program in Stockton, California, led to higher employment and lower rates of anxiety and depression among recipients.
One German Concert Experiment Indicates 'Low to Very Low' Risk of Contracting COVID-19 at an Indoor Show
The team enlisted 1,400 COVID-free volunteers to watch German pop singer Tim Bendzko perform for 10 hours at Quarterback Immobilien Arena for the study.
Watch Black Light Experiment Show How Easily Virus Spreads at Restaurant
A black light experiment depicted in a viral video from Japan's NHK public broadcasting organization shows just how widely and quickly germs can spread.
Blue Ivy Teaches the Importance of Washing Your Hands with DIY Experiment
Blue Ivy has been having some fun with experiments during the nationwide lockdown.
Scientists Give Alligators Ketamine and Headphones to Learn About Dinosaur Hearing
Scientists have imagined Jurassic Park as an unruly rave by giving alligators headphones and a dosage of Special K in hopes to better understand dino hearing.
Ones To Watch: 10 British Singers Keeping R&B/Soul Exciting
2016 is theirs for the taking.