Latest Stories
Exclusive: Blu and Exile Announce New Album 'Miles' and Share Single "Miles Davis"
Blu and Exile are back with a new album, 'Miles,' coming July 17. Making the announcement with Complex and sharing a lead single, the duo sit for an interview.
Album Stream: Exile "Zip Disks & Floppies"
The MPC alien releases his new instrumental project.
Free Mixtape: Exile "Cassette"
Featuring Blu, Aloe Blacc, and Blame One.
Music Links of The Day
Heems goes from Wall Street to rap, a review of Blu and Exile's new album, and is A$AP Rocky losing his edge?
Music Links of The Day
Action Bronson talks about his new deal, a conversation with Nas, and Busta Rhymes performs at Angie Martinez's BBQ.
Video Premiere: Blu & Exile "Give Me My Flowers While I Can Still Smell Them" Album Announcement
It's due out Sept. 4.
Album Stream: Blu & Exile "Give Me My Flowers While I Can Smell Them"
Material from 2009 that has stayed unreleased, until now.
Wake N' Watch: Fashawn "Sunny California" (Produced By Exile)
Alchemist called this Fresno, CA rapper a "West Coast Nas," and now he's got another mastermind on the beats.