Exile

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Latest Stories

Blu and Exile 'Miles' cover
Music

Exclusive: Blu and Exile Announce New Album 'Miles' and Share Single "Miles Davis"

Blu and Exile are back with a new album, 'Miles,' coming July 17. Making the announcement with Complex and sharing a lead single, the duo sit for an interview.

Will Schube2251 days ago
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Music

Album Stream: Exile "Zip Disks & Floppies"

The MPC alien releases his new instrumental project.

Tyler Keyes4702 days ago
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Music

Free Mixtape: Exile "Cassette"

Featuring Blu, Aloe Blacc, and Blame One.

Andrew Martin4973 days ago
Music

Video: Blu & Exile "Maybe One Day"

Some true hip-hop right here.

Zach Frydenlund5018 days ago
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Music

Music Links of The Day

Heems goes from Wall Street to rap, a review of Blu and Exile's new album, and is A$AP Rocky losing his edge?

Daniel Isenberg5064 days ago
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Music

Music Links of The Day

Action Bronson talks about his new deal, a conversation with Nas, and Busta Rhymes performs at Angie Martinez's BBQ.

Daniel Isenberg5080 days ago
Music

Listen: Blu & Exile "A Man"

Boom-bap with a soul.

Andrew Martin5114 days ago
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Music

Album Stream: Blu & Exile "Give Me My Flowers While I Can Smell Them"

Material from 2009 that has stayed unreleased, until now.

Complex5329 days ago
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Music

Wake N' Watch: Fashawn "Sunny California" (Produced By Exile)

Alchemist called this Fresno, CA rapper a "West Coast Nas," and now he's got another mastermind on the beats.

Complex6187 days ago

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