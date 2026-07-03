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I've been putting a lot of thought into the strides that the drum & bass scene has been making, but that's probably because I remember a time when drukhrisd
Super massive edition of the Best Mixes of the Week. Not sure if its a Halloween ting, but some fine mixes hit over this week. Varying styles, too; bit of grime, drum & bass, trap, bass, disco, and much more are featured. Proper selections and styles featured on this week's batch, trust we.khrisd
Full plate here. We've got your moombahton, your unreleased drum & bass, your megaton dubstep, your journeys through bass music, your house and disco romps, your leftfield electronic music excursions, and much more. Varied menu here, just like DAD likes it.khrisd
This week was especially great for remixes. Let's just saw, we got to hear some new Zedd! Sick, right? Dope sounds from a number of up-and-coming producers, as well as some DAD favorites. Loads of twists and turns, but it's all hot.khrisd