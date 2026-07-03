Evol Intent

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Super massive edition of the Best Mixes of the Week. Not sure if its a Halloween ting, but some fine mixes hit over this week. Varying styles, too; bit of grime, drum & bass, trap, bass, disco, and much more are featured. Proper selections and styles featured on this week's batch, trust we.
khrisd
Full plate here. We've got your moombahton, your unreleased drum & bass, your megaton dubstep, your journeys through bass music, your house and disco romps, your leftfield electronic music excursions, and much more. Varied menu here, just like DAD likes it.
khrisd
This week was especially great for remixes. Let's just saw, we got to hear some new Zedd! Sick, right? Dope sounds from a number of up-and-coming producers, as well as some DAD favorites. Loads of twists and turns, but it's all hot.
khrisd

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Elliphant ft. Skrillex - "Only Getting Younger (Milo & Otis Remix) [Evol Intent VIP Edit]"

Moving to LA has been great, running into Evol Intent's Gigantor is always a pleasure, and it seems like I can't go a week without giving the man a gi

nappy4314 days ago
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Evol Intent - "Under The Radar"

There are producers that pop based on passion, marketing, and gimmick. Then there are artists that are on cruise control just casually fucking the ent

nappy4385 days ago
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PREMIERE: Jackal - "Power Move (Evol Intent Reflip)"

Evol Intent's Gigantor has been on a mission since last summer. In addition to touring (both as 1/3 of Evol intent and Computer Club), he's been consistent with his "Throwback Thursdays," remastering the collective's entire back catalog and re-releasing one a week for more than half a year. He's also knocking out new production that's set to roll out in the near future. Massive tunes with Concord Dawn and Noisia have come out as well.

nappy4517 days ago
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Download Evol Intent's Halloween 2013 Mix

Of course the internets are going to be filled with creepy crawling ghoulish beats for the next week. It’s almost Halloween, the one time of year wh

nappy4645 days ago
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A Dozen Free Downloads From Evol Intent

I usually write artists up that have been bubbling and giving their music out for free in my "Half A Dozen" series. It's a great way to reward a produ

nappy4653 days ago
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Noisia & Evol Intent - "The Liquid"

Insanity, simple & plain. Noisia's returned to their Vision Recordings imprint with their first release on the label since May 2012's Imperial EP, so

khrisd4681 days ago
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Rob Zombie to Curate Great American Nightmare

Rob Zombie is an American musician, film director, screenwriter, film producer, and now electronic dance music curator. The horror-loving Zombie has c

jakel4757 days ago
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Download Evol Intent's Set from Noisia Invites #6

For their sixth "Noisia Invites" show, Noisia invited the cream of the crop to De Oosterpoort in their homeland of Groningen; featured acts included Foreign Beggars, Calyx & Teebee, Neosignal, Kasra, and Evol Intent (check out the aftermovie to see what you missed). Gigantor was in the house for E.I., and he ran through a SERIOUS set of Evol Intent bangers, from their dubstep VIP of "The Nine" to a grip of other VIPs, WIPs, and collaborations. 66 minutes of fury, you need this.

khrisd4814 days ago
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Evol Intent - "Dead On Arrival (MUST DIE! Remix)"

There might be no other artist who's surprised me as much in 2013 as MUST DIE! He was doing his thing prior to this year, but the sheer volume of look

khrisd4821 days ago
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The 10 Best Bro Safari Tracks

When Evol Intent's Knick started exploring BPMs outside of drum & bass, he ended up in a few places; he took mash-ups and blending tracks to new heigh

khrisd4851 days ago
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An EDM Tribute to The Notorious B.I.G.

Yes, The Notorious B.I.G. was a great story teller and technically he was nice (you don't get that far with out that), but the thing that made Biggie

jakel4879 days ago
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15 EDM Producers That You Didn't Know Made Drum & Bass

Drum & Bass is damn near the redheaded step-child of the EDM scene. While dubstep was the recent wave of the current dance music revival (with no one

androids4884 days ago
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10 Dubstep Producers Gunplay Should Work With

Gunplay is as awesome as he is awkward. If you've seen any of his awesome vlogs, you've seen him do everything from go bass fishing to have a ball at

nappy4930 days ago

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