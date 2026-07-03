The two-piece sunglasses bundle is available on Complex Shop for $456 USD.Jaelani Turner-Williams
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Shop and experience the Ray-Ban stories glasses at the Ray-Ban and Meta ComplexCon 2021 booth. Lil Yachty will make a special appearance, don't miss it.Isis Briones
For Anderson, a longtime fan of Persol styles, it was important to make this pairing a truly special one. "They are a design classic," he said.Trace William Cowen
The rollout for the new eyewear collection also includes a virtual try-on option and a new AR filter that's available on Off-White's Instagram page.Trace William Cowen