Eric Legrand

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Eric LeGrand on Becoming Friends With Lil Wayne and Defying His Doctors

The former Rutgers football player talks with Complex about his journey from injury to free Subway for life, and his relationship with Lil Wayne.

Complex4104 days ago

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