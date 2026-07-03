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As ‘Independence Day Resurgence’ continues filming in the desert, re-live the most patriotic and motivational speech in cinematic history.James Harris
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'Insecure' Star Jean Elie Aims to Represent the First-Generation Struggle in His New Show 'Send Help'
Jean Elie chatted with Complex about his journey, from moving to LA, learning from Issa Rae, working on 'Insecure' to now creating his own show 'Send Help.'Karla Rodriguez