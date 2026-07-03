Entourage

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Nike Air Yeezy 2 'Mismatched' Sample
Sneakers

Up to $800,000 in Rare Sneakers Being Auctioned by Sotheby's

Sotheby's is holding a 'Scarce Air' auction made up of rare Nike and Air Jordan sneakers expected to sell for up to $800,000. Find out more here.

Riley Jones1948 days ago
Kevin Connolly
Pop Culture

'Entourage' Actor Kevin Connolly Accused by Costume Designer of Sexual Assault

The alleged assault is said to have taken place at a wrap party for Kevin Connolly's directorial debut 'The Gardener of Eden' in December 2005.

Trace William Cowen2194 days ago
Kobe Bryant #32 of the Los Angeles Lakers
Sports

'Entourage' Actors Jerry Ferrara and Kevin Connolly Share Kobe Bryant Gambling Story

Jerry Ferrara recalled an incident where Kobe kept his word.

Xavier Hamilton2343 days ago
T.I.
Music

Floyd Mayweather's DJ Claims T.I. and His Entourage Jumped Him, 50 Cent Responds

T.I. and Floyd Mayweather have had issues in the past, and now their entourages are getting involved.

Joe Price2580 days ago
This is a picture of Jeremy Piven.
Pop Culture

'Entourage' Actor Jeremy Piven Accused of Sexual Misconduct By Three More Women

New allegations against 'Entourage' actor Jeremy Piven come to light.

Victoria L. Johnson3093 days ago
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Piven Post Emmy
Pop Culture

Reality Star Ariane Bellamar Claims Jeremy Piven Groped Her Twice

Reality star Ariane Bellamar accuses Jeremy Piven of groping her.

Gavin Evans3181 days ago
Actress Alison Brie attends a screening of 'BoJack Horseman'
Pop Culture

Alison Brie Opens Up About Her Alarming Audition for 'Entourage'

Alison Brie details the lengths she needed to go to audition for a three-line part in one episode.

Jose Martinez3322 days ago
Phat Beach Movie Poster
Pop Culture

The Oral History of 'Phat Beach'

Writer/Director Doug Ellin and the stars of 'Phat Beach' spill the secrets on making the greatest hip-hop beach movie of all time.

Garin Pirnia3636 days ago
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Sneakers

15 Things We Learned From Jerry Ferrara's Podcast With The Shoe Surgeon

He spoke about the custom sneaker industry, his work, and doing custom Jordans for "Turtle."

Riley Jones3945 days ago
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Sneakers

Entourage's Turtle Got Laced With a Pair of "Fukijama" Air Jordan 1s

A piece of pop-culture lore has been recreated by one of the best sneaker customizers.

Rajah Allarey4019 days ago
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Pop Culture

The Most 'Entourage' Moments From the 'Ballers' Premiere

Yes, Ballers is very much like Entourage.

Andrew Gruttadaro4044 days ago
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Pop Culture

Women Only Spoke to Each Other 8.5 Times During 'Entourage'

Women almost never spoke to each other in the long-running HBO show 'Entourage.'

fridagarza4057 days ago
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Pop Culture

Boston Area Indian Restaurant Flabbergasted by Permanent 'Entourage' Poster

The poster was installed behind a locked display case by a local TV representative, who never returned to the restaurant.

Trace William Cowen4058 days ago
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Pop Culture

The Cast of 'Entourage' Are Sexual Savages

Entourage Stars Play 'Never Have I Ever' on Ellen Degeneres

sarat42f1598b24061 days ago

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