Latest Stories
The Final "End of Nations" Closed Beta Goes Down Oct. 4
Get in while the getting's good.
Epic Meal Time and Total Biscuit Face Off in "End of Nations"
Biscuits or bacon?
"End of Nations" Closed Beta #2 Starts August 3
Sign up for the beta now to get into the MMO RTS.
Video: The "End of Nations" Devs Address the "State of the Nation"
Check out the stories behind each faction and the current conflict.
Totalbiscuit and Twitch.TV are Livestreaming "End of Nations" Today
In anticipation of this weekend's beta, let Totalbiscuit teach you how to play.
The First "End of Nations" Closed Beta is Coming Later This Month
A new dev diary calls it a "major leap" for strategy games.
The Shadow Revolution and Liberation Front Fight the Match of the Century in this "End of Nations" Trailer
Real-time strategy has never before had such lively commentary
Trailer: Join The Shadow Revolution in "End of Nations"
The latest trailer for the MMORTS shows off the Shadow Faction.
"End Of Nations" Devs Outline Their Plan Of Attack With Beta Sign-Up Info
The multiplayer RTS war game is going public.
Interview: "End of Nations" Devs Talk Tactics, Going Free-To-Play, In-Game Purchases And More
We got to chat with Trion Worlds at a recent preview in LA.