End Of Nations

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Latest Stories

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Pop Culture

The Final "End of Nations" Closed Beta Goes Down Oct. 4

Get in while the getting's good.

Michael Rougeau5047 days ago
Pop Culture

"End of Nations" Closed Beta #2 Starts August 3

Sign up for the beta now to get into the MMO RTS.

Michael Rougeau5104 days ago
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Pop Culture

Video: The "End of Nations" Devs Address the "State of the Nation"

Check out the stories behind each faction and the current conflict.

Michael Rougeau5106 days ago
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Pop Culture

Totalbiscuit and Twitch.TV are Livestreaming "End of Nations" Today

In anticipation of this weekend's beta, let Totalbiscuit teach you how to play.

Michael Rougeau5113 days ago
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Pop Culture

The First "End of Nations" Closed Beta is Coming Later This Month

A new dev diary calls it a "major leap" for strategy games.

Michael Rougeau5128 days ago
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Pop Culture

The Shadow Revolution and Liberation Front Fight the Match of the Century in this "End of Nations" Trailer

Real-time strategy has never before had such lively commentary

Michael Rougeau5160 days ago
Pop Culture

Trailer: Join The Shadow Revolution in "End of Nations"

The latest trailer for the MMORTS shows off the Shadow Faction.

Michael Rougeau5182 days ago
Pop Culture

"End Of Nations" Devs Outline Their Plan Of Attack With Beta Sign-Up Info

The multiplayer RTS war game is going public.

Michael Rougeau5231 days ago
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Pop Culture

Interview: "End of Nations" Devs Talk Tactics, Going Free-To-Play, In-Game Purchases And More

We got to chat with Trion Worlds at a recent preview in LA.

Michael Rougeau5254 days ago
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