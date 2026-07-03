Emilio Rojas

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Music

Dizzy Wright Plans "The Golden Age" Tour

Just in time for his upcoming mixtape by the same name.

edwinortiz4751 days ago
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Music

Mixtape: Emilio Rojas "No Shame, No Regrets"

Rojas drops his latest.

Julian Kimble4785 days ago
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Music

Video: Emilio Rojas "Quiet For You"

If you're losing, it's quiet for you.

Julian Kimble4786 days ago
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Music

Listen: Emilio Rojas "Did It Again"

This is what heartbreak sounds like.

Julian Kimble4813 days ago
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Music

Premiere: Emilio Rojas f/ XV & Chris Webby "Nobody F**king With Me"

Emilio links up with XV and Chris Webby.

Zach Frydenlund4923 days ago
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Music

Video Premiere: Emilio Rojas "Whisper"

New <em>American Psycho</em>-themed visual.

Zach Frydenlund4988 days ago
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Music

Video Premiere: Emilio Rojas "Ice Cream 2k12"

An ice cream truck is the perfect getaway vehicle.

Zach Frydenlund5017 days ago
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Music

Mixtape: XV "Popular Culture"

Could this be the final tape before he drops his Warner Bros. debut? We'll see.

Andrew Martin5146 days ago
Music

Listen: Tony Williams f/ Wale, Emilio Rojas & Macklemore "Blazin High"

Sometimes, shortys make you feel that good.

Complex5307 days ago
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Music

Wake N' Watch: Emilio Rojas "Close To Me" Music Video

The rapper/singer spews out his realest thoughts to a lover.

Complex5693 days ago
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Music

5 O'Clock Shuffle: Kanye West, Curren$y & Raekwon, Maino, Emilio Rojas & Mike Bigga & More

Check out our daily music post to hear all of today's must-listen leaks.

Complex5720 days ago

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