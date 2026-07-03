Latest Stories
Dizzy Wright Drops New Project 'Don’t Tell Me It Can’t Be Done' f/ Logic, Kid Ink, and More
It's out now.
Premiere: Joell Ortiz & !llmind Drop "Latino Pt. 2" f/ Emilio Rojas, Bodega Bamz, and Chris Rivers
Produced by !llmind
Dizzy Wright Plans "The Golden Age" Tour
Just in time for his upcoming mixtape by the same name.
Video: Emilio Rojas "Quiet For You"
If you're losing, it's quiet for you.
Premiere: Emilio Rojas f/ Iamsu!, Styles P, & Troy Ave "Lean On Em"
Produced by !llmind.
Listen: Emilio Rojas "Did It Again"
This is what heartbreak sounds like.
Premiere: Emilio Rojas f/ XV & Chris Webby "Nobody F**king With Me"
Emilio links up with XV and Chris Webby.
Video: Emilio Rojas Spits a Freestyle in BET's "Backroom"
He goes in.
Video Premiere: Emilio Rojas "Whisper"
New <em>American Psycho</em>-themed visual.
Video Premiere: Emilio Rojas "Ice Cream 2k12"
An ice cream truck is the perfect getaway vehicle.
Mixtape: XV "Popular Culture"
Could this be the final tape before he drops his Warner Bros. debut? We'll see.
Listen: DJ Green Lantern f/ Future, Pusha T & Emilio Rojas "Fettuccine"
Some ignorance for the weekend.
Listen: Tony Williams f/ Wale, Emilio Rojas & Macklemore "Blazin High"
Sometimes, shortys make you feel that good.
Wake N' Watch: Emilio Rojas "Close To Me" Music Video
The rapper/singer spews out his realest thoughts to a lover.
5 O'Clock Shuffle: Kanye West, Curren$y & Raekwon, Maino, Emilio Rojas & Mike Bigga & More
Check out our daily music post to hear all of today's must-listen leaks.