Emalkay

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You know how we do every Sunday. That weekly mix recap steeze. Some beauts this week, trust we. Bit of the past, a grip of the present, and a gaggle of the future. Hitting you from every angle. Keep it locked.
khrisd
If DAD loves anything, it's drum & bass. What's interesting about the EDM scene of today is that there are a lot of prominent producers who were killi
khrisd

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Music

PREMIERE: Emalkay & Caspa - "Tomorrow"

Two of the UK dubstep artists that hit me early on in my explorations into that sound were Caspa and Emalkay. Caspa's Dub Police imprint was Emalkay's

khrisd4285 days ago
emalkay for the people ep
Music

Emalkay Announces New Label, EP

I feel like someone recently asked about Emalkay's whereabouts. Maybe I'm wrong; maybe I was just talking to myself about wanting new music from this

khrisd4656 days ago
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Music

The 10 Best Dubstep Music Videos of All Time

For a genre where a large part of its growth and fanbase are directly attributed to how massive the scene is online, it's amazing to think about the l

jakel4883 days ago
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Music

25 Tracks That Make Us Miss Dubstep

A few years ago, the term "EDM" was synonymous with "dubstep" for many people. They were morons, but it goes to show how the genre has fallen from gra

nappy4907 days ago

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