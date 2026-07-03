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Denmark's ELOQ Offers 14 Free Tunes for the Holidays
Well, this is odd. Usually when people ask you to visit their website in exchange for a downloadable copy of their work, they'll also ask for your email address so they can continue to shoot you their songs. Copenhagen's ELOQ apparently just wants you to see that he has a platform for music, and to give you a pack of incredible tunes.
The Best Remixes of the Week
Maybe it was the Memorial Day Weekend, but we got inundated with a number of solid remixes over the three-day weekend. No complaints, as it looks like people were testing out some new flavors to help them get their party on. We've got everything from main room beasts to back room bangers, from big names to fresh upstarts. What we like to call a (re)mixed bag.
The Best Remixes of the Week
Respect to all of the producers who know how to make a track all their own, either by twisting it into a completely different vibe or by accentuating one particularly dope bit and honing in. We also love the variety in this week's feature. Everything from deep house to grime is touched. Dig in.
ELOQ - "C'MON"
We're not sure why, but this video is the best thing we've seen all day. Not only did the lil bro with the Supreme hat on have his face covered in sprinkles, like he was going out as a donut for Halloween, but it features remote control cars, dancing in abandoned buildings, smiling grandmothers, twerking cheerleaders, and masks. Lots of masks.