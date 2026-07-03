Ellie Kemper

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Pop Culture

Disney+ Hits 116 Million Subscribers Worldwide, Beating Out Expectations

The numbers triumph over the analyst-anticipated 112.8 million that Disney+ was expected to see during the quarter, following a first-quarter slump.

Brenton Blanchet1801 days ago
kenan
Pop Culture

Disney+ ‘Home Alone’ Reboot Announces Kenan Thompson as Star, Sets Release Date

Disney+ has finally revealed revealed its holiday 'Home Alone' reboot's official title, Kenan Thompson-starring cast, and fall release date.

Jordan Rose1801 days ago
This is a photo of Ellie Kemper.
Pop Culture

Ellie Kemper Apologizes for Being Part of Pageant That Had 'Unquestionably Racist' Past

'The Office' star Ellie Kemper has officially apologized for her 1999 participation in a pageant with a reported racist history, via a lengthy Instagram post.

Brenton Blanchet1867 days ago
ellie kemper
Pop Culture

Ellie Kemper Criticized for Involvement in 1999 Pageant With Alleged Links to White Supremacy

'The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' star is being called out after fans realized she had been crowned queen of a 1999 Veiled Prophet Ball when she was 19.

Brenton Blanchet1873 days ago
Archie Yates
Pop Culture

'Jojo Rabbit' Actor Archie Yates to Star in Disney+'s 'Home Alone' Reboot

Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney have also signed on for the film.

Joshua Espinoza2412 days ago
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Pop Culture

Netflix Gives Us a Delightful Teaser of Season Two of 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt'

A new teaser trailer for season two of 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' has dropped.

erich4chi3803 days ago
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Pop Culture

Louis C.K. and Kevin Hart Will Play Cartoon Animals in 'The Secret Life of Pets'

With a ridiculously stacked supporting cast.

ianservantes4111 days ago
Pop Culture

Here’s the First Trailer for Tina Fey’s Netflix Show “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

Here's the first trailer for Tina Fey's new Netflix series "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt."

Doug Sibor4195 days ago
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Pop Culture

Tina Fey's New Show Is Moving From NBC to Netflix

Tina Fey's new comedy, "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" will move from NBC to Netflix and be renewed for a second season.

ianservantes4257 days ago
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Pop Culture

Jason Segel, Cameron Diaz, and Ellie Kemper Talk "Sex Tape" and Showing Skin On Screen

Jason Segel and Cameron Diaz discuss their raunchy new comedy "Sex Tape" in these video interviews.

Complex4384 days ago
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Pop Culture

Tina Fey's New NBC Sitcom Just Cast Jenna Maroney, So Now All Is Right With the World

Tina Fey's new sitcom just made the best casting decision ever: Jenna Maroney.

Tanya Ghahremani4450 days ago
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Pop Culture

There's a New Tina Fey Comedy On the Way

Starring Ellie Kemper!

Tanya Ghahremani4643 days ago
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Pop Culture

Ellie Kemper is Getting Her Own Show!

It's going to be cute.

nancy-stiles4910 days ago
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Pop Culture

"The Mindy Project" to Reunite Ellie Kemper and Mindy Kaling for Christmas Episode

The former <em>Office</em> co-stars will be together again.

Tanya Ghahremani4987 days ago
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"Modern Family: The Complete Second Season" Justifies The ABC Hit's Emmy Dominance Image
Pop Culture

House Calls: "Modern Family: The Complete Second Season" Justifies The ABC Hit's Emmy Dominance

This week's slate of DVD/Blu-ray releases also includes Kristen Wiig's smash hit Bridesmaids and a German, all-sexy-female vampire flick, and more.

MattBarone5415 days ago
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Pop Culture

Video: Peep Some Raunchy, And Hilarious, "Bridesmaids" Outtakes

This video is decidedly NSFW, and also further proof that the all-girl flick is the year's best comedy thus far.

Complex5533 days ago

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