Eli Derby

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Music

Premiere: Eli Derby Shares Video for Debut Single "Gaslight"

After making a name for himself with a string of impressive covers, 18-year-old singer-songwriter Eli Derby is premiering the video for debut single “Gaslight.”

Joe Price1754 days ago

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