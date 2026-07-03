There are a slew of promising new shows on the horizon for 2018. From grown-ish and Black Lightning to The Chi and Roseanne to The Assassination of Gianni Versace and Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G. these are some of the most anticipated shows on TV, Netflix, Hulu, and streaming services.Khal
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On the heels of the release of his latest album 'Revival,' Eminem sits down for an honest discussion on his place in hip-hop today. From his beef with Donald Trump and criticism from rappers like Vince Staples to how Jay Z's '4:44' inspired him and why he'll never be able to top the success of 'The Marshall Mathers LP,' the Detroit rap god pulls no punches.Damien Scott