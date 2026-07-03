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Latest Stories
Style
A Closer Look at Watches Worn by Colman Domingo, Timothée Chalamet, and More at 2025 Oscars
The Conan O'Brien-hosted ceremony ultimately saw Sean Baker's 'Anora' taking home Best Picture.
Trace William Cowen502 days ago
Music
Selena Gomez Dances With Edgar Ramirez at Sabrina Carpenter Concert
The actress and singer also recorded a risqué dance for her man, Benny Blanco.
tara mahadevan656 days ago
Pop Culture
Disneyland Reveals Updated Jungle Cruise Ride After Removing Racially Offensive Features
Disneyland has revealed its course correction for its Jungle Cruise attraction after removing its racially insensitive depictions of indigenous people.
Brad Callas1834 days ago