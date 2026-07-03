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Sports
With Fat Joe in His Corner, Knockout Sensation Edgar Berlanga Is Chasing Boxing History
With 16 straight first-round knockouts, Edgar Berlanga is in hot pursuit of a boxing history and as he ascends the sport Fat Joe is there to offer guidance.
Adam Caparell1914 days ago