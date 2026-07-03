Eastside-Golf

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A grid of eight sweaters with various designs, including floral, striped, mountain pattern, distressed, and cable knit styles.
Style

Complex Shop Picks: Brand New Sweaters to Ring in the New Year

New year, new knits. From chunky to grungy, these sweaters are here to help you start 2025 in peak style.

Shinnie Park565 days ago
Two black jackets on a gray background: a bomber with a fur collar and a puffer jacket with a hood.
Style

Complex Shop Picks: Winter Jackets for Every Budget

If you're in search of the perfect winter jacket to get you through the cold season, look no further for some of the best options on the market right now.

Mike DeStefano576 days ago
eastside golf Olajuwon ajanaku Earl cooper
Style

How Eastside Golf Is Making Golf Everyone’s Game

Co-founders Olajuwon Ajanaku and Earl Cooper take us through their personal and professional histories, and what it means to bring change and diversity to the sport.

Branden J. Peters641 days ago
Eastside Golf x Nike Air Max 1
Sneakers

Eastside Golf Unveils First Collab With Nike

Two pairs are dropping in October.

Victor Deng682 days ago
Sneakers

Detailed Look at Eastside Golf's Next Air Jordan 1 Collab

This 'Change' colorway is rumored to drop in September.

Victor Deng1061 days ago
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Sneakers

Listen to Episode 144 of 'The Complex Sneakers Podcast': How Eastside Golf Got Jordan and Obama to Believe in Them

The Complex Sneakers Podcast is co-hosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty. This week, the guys are joined by the founders of Eastside Golf.

Complex1352 days ago
Eastside Golf Air Jordan 4 Collab
Sneakers

Eastside Golf on Getting an Air Jordan, Cigars with MJ, and Giving Joe Biden Lessons

Olajuwon Ajanaku and Earl A. Cooper of Eastside Golf talk about statring their brand, getting an Air Jordan collaboration, and the major co-signs along the way.

Matt Welty1807 days ago

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